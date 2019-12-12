Crime rates rise in Southwest

Crime has risen in Southwest Minneapolis this year, with both property and violent reported incidents exceeding 2018 figures and five-year averages, though it remains the safest corner of the city.

Property crimes are at a five-year high in Southwest in 2019, with the 5th Precinct reporting a 19% increase from 2018 and a 15% increase from the five-year average, according to data accessed from the Minneapolis Police Department’s crime dashboard in early December. Citywide, property crimes have increased to a rate 7% above the five-year average.

Violent crime in Southwest has risen 18% in 2019, with 533 incidents reported. The violent crime rate is up 8% over the five-year average. Citywide, violent crime is up about 12% overall in 2019, according to MPD statistics, but is down about 4% compared with the five-year average.

(The Southwest Journal submitted requests for comment and questions about the statistics to MPD on Dec. 5 and did not receive a response by press time on Dec. 11.)

The 5th Precinct, which includes all of Southwest Minneapolis, is home to 25% of the city’s residents, but the precinct was the site, in 2019, of just 13% of the city’s violent crimes and 23% of its property crimes.

Property crimes like vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles have both reached five-year highs in Southwest. Vehicle thefts are up 47% over the five-year average and thefts from motor vehicles are up 29%. Burglaries have also reached a five-year high in the 5th Precinct, about 14% above the five-year average.

Violent crimes like robbery, aggravated assault and domestic aggravated assault rose in 2019, but at rates below five-year highs.

There have been 85 rapes reported in the 5th Precinct in 2019, a 49% increase from 2018 and a five-year high. Three of the city’s 44 homicides in 2019 have occurred in the precinct, which is home to about 104,000 people. There was one homicide in the precinct in 2018 and three in 2017.

Ward 10 — which includes the Wedge, Whittier, East Calhoun, South Uptown and part of East Harriet — has seen the starkest rise in crime in Southwest Minneapolis, with property and violent crime rates both reaching five-year highs.

There have been 310 violent crimes recorded in Ward 10 in 2019, 34% above the five-year average and well above the 227 incidents reported at this time in 2018. Property crime is 31% higher than the five-year average with 2,243 incidents reported in Ward 10 this year, about 500 more than 2018.

Although Ward 13 — which includes the wealthy neighborhoods near Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet — has recorded the fewest violent crimes in the city in 2019, incidents have been on the rise, with 40 violent crimes reported so far this year, 80% higher than the five-year average. Property crimes in Ward 13 are up slightly in 2019 but remain in line with the five-year average.

In Ward 7 — which includes Bryn Mawr, the neighborhoods around Lake of the Isles and part of Downtown — property crimes are at their lowest point in five years, down 6% from 2018 and 36% below the five-year average. Violent crime is also down in Ward 7, with 5% fewer incidents than 2018 and a whopping 60% below the five-year average.

The violent crime rate in Ward 8 — which includes Lyndale, Kingfield and neighborhoods east of I-35W — fell to a five-year low in 2019, recording 131 incidents, 41% below the five-year average. Property crime rose 21% in 2019 from a five-year low in 2018 but is about even with the five-year average.

Ward 11 — which includes Tangletown, Windom and other South Minneapolis neighborhoods — has seen a slight increase in property crime in 2019, with 3% more incidents than the five-year average. Violent crime in the ward is down 7% from the five-year average despite being slightly up from 2018.

Year-to-date crime in Minneapolis

2019* 2018 5-year average % change from 5-year average CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS Property crimes 18,525 16,172 17,277 7% Violent crimes 4,094 3,649 4,276 -4% 5th Precinct Property crimes 4,328 3,642 3,766 15% Violent crimes 533 447 509 5% SOUTHWEST WARDS Ward 7** Property crimes 2,127 2,266 2,906 -27% Violent crimes 366 386 578 -37% Ward 8** Property crimes 937 769 956 -2% Violent crimes 132 150 225 -41% Ward 10 Property crimes 2,243 1,765 1,709 31% Violent crimes 310 227 232 34% Ward 11** Property crimes 727 621 698 4% Violent crimes 88 83 94 -6% Ward 13 Property crimes 561 557 560 0% Violent crimes 40 23 29 38% NEIGHBORHOODS Bryn Mawr Property crimes 73 54 73 Violent crimes 8 2 5 Lowry Hill Property crimes 157 115 133 Violent crimes 13 6 7 Kenwood Property crimes 33 29 31 Violent crimes 2 1 2 Cedar-Isles Dean Property crimes 86 68 100 Violent crimes 6 3 6 East Isles Property crimes 280 235 220 Violent crimes 14 19 16 Lowry Hill East Property crimes 722 533 526 Violent crimes 85 77 70 Stevens Square/Loring Heights Property crimes 187 156 168 Violent crimes 60 41 53 Whittier Property crimes 974 675 738 Violent crimes 195 144 159 Lyndale Property crimes 310 275 308 Violent crimes 37 42 64 Kingfield Property crimes 206 190 207 Violent crimes 19 19 22 West Calhoun Property crimes 76 77 74 Violent crimes 10 4 6 East Calhoun Property crimes 159 205 166 Violent crimes 2 5 6 South Uptown Property crimes 318 296 280 Violent crimes 28 24 32 Linden Hills Property crimes 125 125 125 Violent crimes 6 2 4 East Harriet Property crimes 102 99 96 Violent crimes 8 8 8 Fulton Property crimes 109 106 104 Violent crimes 4 6 5 Lynnhurst Property crimes 91 100 89 Violent crimes 5 4 4 Tangletown Property crimes 110 99 117 Violent crimes 5 8 11 Armatage Property crimes 65 77 74 Violent crimes 9 4 6 Kenny Property crimes 57 46 57 Violent crimes 5 3 3 Windom Property crimes 159 136 146 Violent crimes 21 19 22

* based on Minneapolis Crime Dashboard as of Dec. 10

** Ward not entirely within 5th Precinct