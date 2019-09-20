Burglaries reported in Lynnhurst, Kenny

A streak of garage burglaries hit portions of the Lynnhurst and Kenny neighborhoods in Southwest, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

There were 10 reported burglaries in the area on Aug. 29. Police believe all the burglaries occurred during daytime hours. Forced entry was used at seven of the 10 garages, two were unlocked and, in one case, police believe the burglars used a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle to gain access.

The burglars stole bikes and other household items.

All reported burglaries took place between Bryant and Humboldt avenues from 53rd Street to 56th Street.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. The department encourages residents to keep their homes and garages locked.