Shots fired outside of Uptown apartments

A fight that began inside an Uptown apartment complex led to multiple gunshots being fired on Aug. 11.

At 10:30 p.m. Minneapolis police responded to reports of gunfire outside the Elan apartment buildings on the 2800 block of Emerson Avenue South. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Darcy Horn.

Police collected evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses, but no arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

KSTP reported that the Elan sent a letter to residents saying the building didn’t believe a resident was involved and that it appeared to have been an isolated incident.