Police disarm suspicious man in East Harriet

Police took multiple firearms away from a man after responding to a suspicious vehicle call on Aug. 2 at 42nd & Bryant in East Harriet. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Minneapolis police took multiple guns away from a man in a suspicious vehicle in East Harriet on Aug. 2 and are performing background checks to determine if the firearms can be returned to him.

The man, who had been seen parked for extended periods of time along near 42nd & Bryant in a black sedan, was found in possession of multiple firearms by Minneapolis police officers when they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area at about 5 p.m. Police did not receive reports of the man making threats toward any one.

No arrests were made and while police do not believe the guns were purchased illegally, the weapons are currently being held by MPD while the owner goes through a firearm background test, according to Sgt. Darcy Horn, a police spokesperson. The guns may also be returned to the man via a court order.

Patrol officers in the 5th Precinct have been given detailed information about the incident and have been told to watch for the vehicle involved, Horn said.

Council Member Linea Palmisano said the 5th Precinct is considering holding a meeting with residents about the incident.

The timing of the incident incident, which occurred a day before a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people and two days before a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people were killed, has added to fears and concerns from local residents, Palmisano said. She was thankful the circumstances and law enforcement action prevented a potentially tragic situation.

“It seems like a good example of policing,” she said.

Palmisano said she went to the Aug. 7 East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association meeting expecting lots of talk about the incident, but more residents there were focused on concerns about police response times to property crimes and a general feeling of low police presence in the neighborhood.