29-year-old killed in Stevens Square 

A man was shot and killed in this Stevens Square apartment building on Aug. 18. Photo by Zac Farber

A Minneapolis man was shot and killed in an apartment building in Stevens Square on Aug. 18.

The victim, 29-year-old Isiah Lamarr Smith, died of multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Smith was killed inside an apartment building at 1906 1st Ave. S. Minneapolis police were called to the address shortly after 4 p.m. and found him dead in the common area of the building.

Police arrested a man in connection to the shooting on Aug. 19, according to Sgt. Darcy Horn.

That man, Derrick Dewayne Blanton, 38, was charged with second-degree murder on Aug. 21, according to court records.

Investigators believe the slaying was caused by a dispute over a woman, according to charging documents. The victim shared a child with the Blanton’s current girlfriend, and showed up at her apartment unannounced on Aug. 18.

Blanton told detectives he and Smith fought before Blanton shot him five times, according to charging documents.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26, per court records. He does not currently have an attorney and is being held on a $1 million bail.