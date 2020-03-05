City to reopen Nicollet at Kmart site

The City of Minneapolis appears to have cleared the final hurdle in its decades-long quest to reopen Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street.

City staff has agreed in principal to buy out the lease of the Kmart that blocks Nicollet Avenue between 29th and Lake streets.

Pending City Council approval, the $9.1 million deal will allow the city to demolish the buildings on the site, reopen the street and seek requests for proposals for development.

“We have wanted this for a long time,” said David Frank, director of the Community Planning & Economic Development (CPED) department.

Store owner Transform Operating Stores declined to comment.

Kmart has occupied the site since 1977, and city visions of reopening the street date back at least 20 years.

Today, the city envisions the stretch of Nicollet as part of a future streetcar line that will run between Lake Street and Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis 2040 plan calls for mixed-use development of between four and 15 stories on the site, which Frank said was appraised at $20 million in 2019.

The city purchased the 2.3-acre site immediately next door to the Kmart, which was once home to a Supervalu store, for about $5.3 million in 2015. It purchased the roughly 7-acre site on which Kmart sits in 2017 for $8 million, though the store still controlled the lease through 2053.

Frank said the negotiations that led to the latest agreement started in earnest after Sears Holdings Corporation’s 2018 bankruptcy. That’s when former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert purchased about a quarter of the company’s stores, he said.

He said the $9.1 million payment will come from the city’s Streetcar Value Capture Fund, which is intended to help with the development of the streetcar line.

He said he expects that both buildings on the site will be demolished later this year, though there are steps the city needs to take before it can do so. The city will pay for the demolition.

Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson said some of the benefits of reopening the street include creating connections with the future Orange Line bus rapid transit line and the Midtown Greenway.

“You need only look at Google Earth to see what a barrier this superblock has become to the neighborhood,” she said. “We will be reconnecting the neighborhoods by reconnecting this grid.”

She said the city plans to engage the public, including people who live and work in the area, about ideas for redeveloping the street.

She also said the city would be performing an evaluation of the bridge over the Midtown Greenway immediately behind the Kmart site and will do any work necessary on the bridge in partnership with Hennepin County.

The Kmart store on the site will close no later than June 30, Frank said, adding that workers heard the news this morning. The city will work with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development to make sure those employees are aware of available dislocated worker services.

The agreement will go before the City Council Economic Development & Regulatory Services committee on Monday and in front of the full City Council a week from Friday.