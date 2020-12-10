Continuum Center explores consciousness in Uptown 

The newly opened Continuum Center at 28th & Hennepin encourages visitors to think about consciousness in a new way. Photos by Andrew Hazzard

A new business in Uptown wants to change the way people think about the world and their place in it.

The Continuum Center, which houses the 40-year-old Continuum Exhibit, has moved into a permanent physical home in the former Emuble Vintage shop at 28th & Hennepin.

“Our mission is to explore consciousness, human capacity and the interconnectedness of life,” executive director Jane Barrash said.

Inside the building, visitors can explore the exhibit’s displays free of charge and learn about modern metaphysics and ancient practices for understanding consciousness.

The original Continuum Exhibit debuted in 1978 in Los Angeles at the California Museum of Science and Industry and came to Minnesota in 1979 when it was purchased by local philanthropist Hugh Harrison. It was featured at prominent Minneapolis locations like the IDS building, Pillsbury Center and was even on display for the grand opening of Calhoun Square in 1984.

In the 1980s the exhibit grabbed attention in Minnesota. It was hailed by figures like inventor and Medtronic founder Earl Bakken and its “Whole Mind Learning Project” was supported by the Minnesota Department of Education, which integrated the teachings into public school curricula that became known as the “Discovery of Self.” In recent years Barrash worked with the North Minneapolis basketball team in the classroom and on the court to develop vision, focus and mindset development, which she said led to success in life and basketball.

“What makes us human is imagination and creativity,” Barrash said.

In many ways the Continuum Center was part of the mindfulness movement before it had a name. It teaches people to use the artistic right side of their brain and use abilities many humans don’t embrace, Barrash said.

It’s been about a decade since the Continuum Center had a permanent physical home, which was most recently up the street at 25th & Hennepin. Barrash said she is happy to have a physical home on a prominent street that will invite in new visitors. The smells from neighboring Isles Bun and Coffee don’t hurt either, she said.

While there is no charge to view the exhibit, the Continuum Center has transitioned from a nonprofit to a business model in recent years. It sells books and merchandise in addition to offering training on consciousness. The space also serves as an art gallery, currently featuring Ojibwe painter and printmaker Behon LaPrairie. Barrash said she hopes to rent out the space for events when COVID-19 conditions improve.

Continuum Center

2756 Hennepin Ave. S.