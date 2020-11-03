The Beauty Lounge comes to 36th & Bryant

Two Minneapolis women have opened a new boutique specializing in beauty and wellness products in South Uptown.

The Beauty Lounge, a new venture from Toi Cage and Raashida Shelton, opened in early October in the former Bryant Community Room space at 36th & Bryant.

Shelton, a full-time real estate agent, sells her curated collection of beauty products, decor and accessories.

Cage makes essential oils and soaps. Most of her creations are known as Yoni products and are used to promote vaginal health using natural ingredients like olive oil, coconut oil and Vitamin E under her brand Sunflower Queen. The products are intended to improve hygiene and confidence, she said.

“I’m promoting women to feel great and beautiful during intimacy,” Cage said.

Shelton said it was important to create a store where Black women can buy products suited for their beauty needs, which she said isn’t always easy to find in the Twin Cities.

“We have lacked products for our type of skin,” Shelton said.