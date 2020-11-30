Solasta Spa comes to South Uptown

A veteran esthetician has opened a new spa in South Uptown adjacent to another health and wellness business.
Laurel Vasileiadis debuted her new business, Solasta Spa, at 32nd & Bryant in late September. After 30 years in the beauty business, she’s excited to have her own space.
“I’m glad we could be open and make this happen with all of this,” Vasileiadis said.
She specializes in advanced facial treatments like dermaplaning, microneedling, lymphatic drainage and manual face lift massages. A trained cosmetologist and certi- fied advanced esthetician, she practices a number of emerging face treatments like dermaplaning, where a precise surgical blade is used to clear hair and dead skin.
“It brings out the glow in the skin and allows for products to absorb better,” she said.
Vasileiadis started looking for a spot for her salon about a year ago. She’s known Cindy Gorbunow at SATTVA Natural Health and Recovery for years and when the idea to build out the adjacent yoga studio space as a spa was suggested, Vasileiadis happily agreed. She built out the spa while the statewide stay-at-home order was in place.
Having the two wellness businesses connected to each other has created a posi- tive, fun environment, she said, with room to spread out clients and maintain social distancing amid the pandemic.
“It’s so peaceful here and they feel safe because it’s so spacious,” she said.
The business has a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place and spas have been allowed to continue operating during Gov. Tim Walz’s recent statewide order placing more restrictions on businesses while the pandemic surges.
Solasta Spa is open Monday through Saturday by appointment only.
Solasta Spa
3200 Bryant Ave.