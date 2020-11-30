Solasta Spa comes to South Uptown

A veteran esthetician has opened a new spa in South Uptown adjacent to another health and wellness business.

Laurel Vasileiadis debuted her new business, Solasta Spa, at 32nd & Bryant in late September. After 30 years in the beauty business, she’s excited to have her own space.

“I’m glad we could be open and make this happen with all of this,” Vasileiadis said.

She specializes in advanced facial treatments like dermaplaning, microneedling, lymphatic drainage and manual face lift massages. A trained cosmetologist and certi- fied advanced esthetician, she practices a number of emerging face treatments like dermaplaning, where a precise surgical blade is used to clear hair and dead skin.

“It brings out the glow in the skin and allows for products to absorb better,” she said.

Vasileiadis started looking for a spot for her salon about a year ago. She’s known Cindy Gorbunow at SATTVA Natural Health and Recovery for years and when the idea to build out the adjacent yoga studio space as a spa was suggested, Vasileiadis happily agreed. She built out the spa while the statewide stay-at-home order was in place.