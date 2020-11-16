Nonprofit takes over Peace Coffee space

A nonprofit coffee company that got its start employing unsheltered youth in Southwest Minneapolis farmers markets has finally found a permanent home in Peace Coffee’s cafe space in Longfellow.

Wildflyer Coffee, a Minneapolis nonprofit organization that seeks to provide job and life skills training to youth experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities, will be taking over the Peace Coffee cafe at 33rd & Minnehaha in December, according to a press release.

“We are beyond excited about this momentous step for Wildflyer Coffee, to not only grow our capacity and employ triple the number of young people than ever before, but to do so in a space that is already so well-loved,” said Carley Kammerer, executive director of Wildflyer Coffee.

Peace Coffee, a Minneapolis-based roaster known for its fair-trade, organic beans and bicycle delivery model, is getting out of the retail business. It closed its Downtown cafes in March with no plans to reopen and will shift focus on the roasting and wholesale side of the business, according to the release.

Wildflyer Coffee has been pursuing a cafe to call its own since June 2019. The nonprofit, which started under the name Gutterpunk Coffee, has been operating at the Linden Hills and Fulton farmers markets in recent years but wanted its own cafe so it can employ more unsheltered youth and give their workers more hours.