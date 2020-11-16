House of Music downsizing to one location

House of Music will keep its original Linden Hills location shuttered for the foreseeable future and operate out of its Fulton facility for the remainder of the pandemic.

Owner Brad McLemore announced the Southwest music school would consolidate into a single location in October. The decision was made because most students are taking lessons online and there’s more room to spread out at 50th & Washburn than the Linden Hills studio. House of Music will keep both locations for now.

“Our teachers and students have done an incredible job of adjusting to the challenges that come with teaching online and the restrictions that come with in-person lessons due to COVID-19,” McLemore said. “We all look forward to making music together and sharing it with audiences in our community when we are able.”

House of Music opened in Linden Hills in 2005 as a music school in a small office above Great Harvest and has since grown into a robust operation offering private instruction, summer camps, workshops and more.