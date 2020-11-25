Crisp & Green coming to West Lake Street

Diners visiting the former Burger Jones spot in Cedar-Isles-Dean will soon be munching on much lighter fare.

Crisp & Green, the Minnesota-based salad chain restaurant, has announced it will be moving into the newly redubbed Greenway Lakes shopping center off West Lake Street. Company officials told the Southwest Journal the location will likely open in March.

Crisp & Green serves salads, grain bowls and smoothies in a fast-casual setting. In Minneapolis, it has locations in the North Loop, Dinkytown and at 50th & France.