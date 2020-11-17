Beauty Lounge salon meets Uptown’s diverse needs

A former Northeast Minneapolis salon has found a new home in Uptown.

The Beauty Lounge salon, which opened in Northeast in 2011, moved to the former home of Wave Salon at 35th & Hennepin in early 2020.

Owner and stylist Melissa Taylor said she was drawn to the Uptown location by its larger size and prominent storefront.

The additional space was initially desired because business was booming, but when COVID-19 hit in March The Beauty Lounge was tasked with growing its clientele at the new location amid a pandemic that saw mandated statewide closures of salons.

“It’s forced us to be very creative on how we can continue to grow through this,” Taylor said.

When clients started returning to the salon in May, the stylists at The Beauty Lounge had their work cut out for them.

“We saw plenty of terrible and strange things,” Taylor recalled with a laugh.

Like other salons, The Beauty Lounge is operating at 50% capacity and has seen most of its clients return, though Taylor said some people remain apprehensive. Typically, the holiday season between Thanksgiving and the New Year is the busiest time of the year for salons, with people aiming to look their best for gatherings.

“This year, I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Taylor said.