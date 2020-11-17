Beauty Lounge salon meets Uptown’s diverse needs

A former Northeast Minneapolis salon has found a new home in Uptown.
The Beauty Lounge salon, which opened in Northeast in 2011, moved to the former home of Wave Salon at 35th & Hennepin in early 2020.
Owner and stylist Melissa Taylor said she was drawn to the Uptown location by its larger size and prominent storefront.
The additional space was initially desired because business was booming, but when COVID-19 hit in March The Beauty Lounge was tasked with growing its clientele at the new location amid a pandemic that saw mandated statewide closures of salons.
“It’s forced us to be very creative on how we can continue to grow through this,” Taylor said.
When clients started returning to the salon in May, the stylists at The Beauty Lounge had their work cut out for them.
“We saw plenty of terrible and strange things,” Taylor recalled with a laugh.
Like other salons, The Beauty Lounge is operating at 50% capacity and has seen most of its clients return, though Taylor said some people remain apprehensive. Typically, the holiday season between Thanksgiving and the New Year is the busiest time of the year for salons, with people aiming to look their best for gatherings.
“This year, I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Taylor said.
The Beauty Lounge mostly serves female clients, Taylor said, but is known for cutting all hair textures and types. The staff is racially diverse and has the experience to handle a wide range of clients. Many multiracial families have become clients, Taylor said, and have told staff that The Beauty Lounge is the only salon that works for the whole family.
The salon specializes in bringing out the most in people’s natural hair and even offers a “texture academy” class for fellow professionals.
“I think people have gotten more comfortable with their natural hair texture and color,” she said.
The Beauty Lounge has no relationship with the boutique of the same name that opened in October a half mile to the east at 36th & Bryant.
The Beauty Lounge
3501 Hennepin Ave.