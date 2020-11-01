Apple store closes on Hennepin Avenue

The Hennepin Avenue Apple store will not reopen, which marks another national brand moving on from Uptown.

The tech giant opened its first Minneapolis retail store at 3018 Hennepin Ave., the site of the former Uptown Bar, in 2010. The late 2000s and 2010s brought several national brands to Hennepin Avenue, including Victoria’s Secret, The North Face and Columbia Sportswear. Now, most of those shops have closed.