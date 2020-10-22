Sisters open Les Sol boutique

A women’s boutique featuring West Coast-inspired sustainable clothing and accessories has opened in the new mixed-use building in Linden Hills.

Les Sol, a store from sisters Megan and Mikaela Harrod, opened Sept. 16 at the 44th Commons building at 44th & Upton. The store is the realization of a long-held dream for the sisters, who always imagined running a cafe or boutique.

“We’ve always wanted to open something together,” Megan said.

Mikaela is a fashion designer with extensive retail experience and Megan is a public relations professional who leads PR and marketing for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team. The two are seasoned travelers who have spent ample time in the Czech Republic.

While their style inspiration is global, the Harrods are seeking to create at Les Sol a Palm Springs aesthetic that evokes the warmth of the desert. Featuring sustainable, hard-to-find brands like Paloma Wool, United By Blue and Rolla’s Jeans, the sisters plan to have a regular supply of fresh items and looks. In the future, they hope to have some of Mikaela’s designs on their racks. On the accessory side, they’ve partnered with local jewelers like Runi Clay and pieces from Poppyseed Pottery.

“The store is really an extension of who we are and what we believe in and where we’ve been,” Megan said.