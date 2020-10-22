Sisters open Les Sol boutique

A women’s boutique featuring West Coast-inspired sustainable clothing and accessories has opened in the new mixed-use building in Linden Hills.
Les Sol, a store from sisters Megan and Mikaela Harrod, opened Sept. 16 at the 44th Commons building at 44th & Upton. The store is the realization of a long-held dream for the sisters, who always imagined running a cafe or boutique.
“We’ve always wanted to open something together,” Megan said.
Mikaela is a fashion designer with extensive retail experience and Megan is a public relations professional who leads PR and marketing for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team. The two are seasoned travelers who have spent ample time in the Czech Republic.
While their style inspiration is global, the Harrods are seeking to create at Les Sol a Palm Springs aesthetic that evokes the warmth of the desert. Featuring sustainable, hard-to-find brands like Paloma Wool, United By Blue and Rolla’s Jeans, the sisters plan to have a regular supply of fresh items and looks. In the future, they hope to have some of Mikaela’s designs on their racks. On the accessory side, they’ve partnered with local jewelers like Runi Clay and pieces from Poppyseed Pottery.
“The store is really an extension of who we are and what we believe in and where we’ve been,” Megan said.
The plan had been to open their store in April, but the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible. Instead, they launched online in July and have built a following over social media that has helped get shoppers in the door.
“We felt it was almost a blessing in disguise to learn how to operate in that realm effectively before opening brick-and-mortar,” Megan said.
The sisters had been looking for a space in Southwest Minneapolis, when an old friend who was moving into Linden Hills told them about 44 Commons. Megan was a long-time Wedge resident and used to frequent Sebastian Joe’s at Franklin & Hennepin. She fondly remembered the ice cream shop owners who developed the Linden Hills building and the sisters felt the location was ideal with its concrete floors, its timber beams and a space they could mold.
“It looked like us; it felt like us,” Megan said.
The name Les Sol is inspired by the words’ meanings in three different languages: “sun” in Spanish, “ground” in French and “salt,” like saltwater, in Polish. Together the three represent the elements earth, fire and water, which serve as inspirations for their style.
The Harrods hope the store can develop into a community hub when COVID conditions improve.
Les Sol
4353 Upton Ave. S.