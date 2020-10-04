Nightingale chef launches sandwich shop

Two years ago, chef Carrie McCabe-Johnston took a trip to Italy with her family and stayed across the street from a focaccia sandwich shop in Florence. She’s never been able to get the flavors out of her head.
Now, the chef and co-owner of Nightingale at 26th & Lyndale is hoping to imprint those flavors on Minneapolitan palates. Last week, she launched Lake City Sandwiches, a delivery and takeout shop serving focaccia-based sand- wiches out of the Nightingale kitchen.
“I’m always looking at food from a different lens,” McCabe-Johnston said.
The menu at Lake City has 12 sandwiches, seven cold and five hot, with vegan and vegetarian options for each. McCabe-Johnston said the porchetta is her favorite. All the meats are sourced through local vendors, with the exception of the cured meats, and they bake the focaccia fresh in-house daily. Sides include house-made potato chips, salads, matzo ball soup and chocolate chip cookies.
Delivery is available throughout Minne- apolis and some inner ring suburbs through ChowNow.
McCabe-Johnston and her husband, Jasha Johnston, own Mortimer’s, Nightingale and Tilt Pinball Bar in Southwest, and initially the plan was to launch the sandwich shop as a stand-alone venture. But with the pandemic continuing to hamper normal bar and restau- rant business, they opted for a delivery and takeout-only spot that can help supplement their other ventures.
Having a new project has been stimulating for the staff, McCabe-Johnston said.
“This is getting all our creativity going; people are excited about it,” she said.
Each month, Lake City will donate 50 cents from each sandwich sold to a local charity. Currently proceeds are going to Women for Political Change.
Lake City is open daily from 4 p.m to midnight.
2551 Lyndale Ave. S.