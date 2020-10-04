Nightingale chef launches sandwich shop

Two years ago, chef Carrie McCabe-Johnston took a trip to Italy with her family and stayed across the street from a focaccia sandwich shop in Florence. She’s never been able to get the flavors out of her head.

Now, the chef and co-owner of Nightingale at 26th & Lyndale is hoping to imprint those flavors on Minneapolitan palates. Last week, she launched Lake City Sandwiches, a delivery and takeout shop serving focaccia-based sand- wiches out of the Nightingale kitchen.

“I’m always looking at food from a different lens,” McCabe-Johnston said.

The menu at Lake City has 12 sandwiches, seven cold and five hot, with vegan and vegetarian options for each. McCabe-Johnston said the porchetta is her favorite. All the meats are sourced through local vendors, with the exception of the cured meats, and they bake the focaccia fresh in-house daily. Sides include house-made potato chips, salads, matzo ball soup and chocolate chip cookies.