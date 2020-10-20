Gyu-Kaku launches in Minneapolis

A restaurant featuring a new concept for the Twin Cities has opened at 31st & Lyndale.

Gyu-Kaku, a Japanese barbecue restaurant, opened in early September in a long-vacant building in LynLake. The restaurant is a franchise of a growing chain, owned and operated by the team behind West Maka Ska’s Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro.

“So far people have loved it,” said Anha Xu, part of the ownership and management team at Gyu-Kaku.

At Gyu-Kaku, guests order marinated meat and vegetables that they cook themselves at the table, which has a built-in gas grill. Dishes like bibimbap have been popular and the restaurant sold so much kalbi short rib beef that it ran out for a couple weeks. A state-of-the-art ventilation system sucks the smoky air from the restaurant floor to keep guests from being overwhelmed, Xu said.

It’s the first Minnesota location of a popular chain with multiple locations in California, Chicago and Texas.

“This is a new concept for Minnesota,” Xu said.

In addition to the main space, the LynLake Gyu-Kaku has a separate bar downstairs known as The Lounge, where guests can enjoy drinks and appetizers.

Right now, the restaurant is operating at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but reservations have been filling up fast. Everyone coming in is screened for symptoms and has their temperatures checked.