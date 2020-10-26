Chino Latino closes its doors

After 20 years at the corner of Lake & Hennepin, Chino Latino’s glittering wall will lose its shine.

The fusion restaurant that focused on flavors from around the equator and was known for its elaborate drink selection was permanently closed on Oct. 26, according to a spokesperson with parent company Parasole Restaurants.

“There were a range of factors that lead to our decision to close Chino, including the fact that the hospitality and retail scene in Uptown (specifically the corner of Lake and Hennepin) has changed dramatically over the last several years, making it challenging to deliver on the experience Chino and Parasole are renowned for,” spokesperson Kip Clayton said in statement. “This combined with the impact of the pandemic lead to our decision to close Chino.”

The restaurant “had a great run,” Parasole said, and is a strong brand that the company may try to revive in the future.

Parasole owns a number of restaurants in the area, including Manny’s Steakhouse, Good Earth and The Living Room. The company has closed two spots in Southwest Minneapolis in the past year, Libertine in Uptown and Burger Jones in Cedar-Isles-Dean. It continues to operate Salut Bar Americain at 50th & France.