A new name for Calhoun Square

The Uptown mall formerly known as Calhoun Square has a new name.

Seven Points is the new title for the shopping center, chosen for the seven points of the crown that sits atop the building at Lake & Hennepin, according to Northpond Partners, the Chicago-based firm that bought the mall late last year.

The firm also announced future plans for the mall that call for more residential and office space to be added to the property.

“This plan is more than simply changing the name and signage, we are exploring fundamental improvements to provide the local community with the facilities and experiences it deserves,” Northpond vice president Alistair Parry said in a statement.

Those changes may include a new entrance at the corner of Lake & Hennepin that attempts to improve the area for pedestrians and the creation of an outdoor public plaza along Hennepin Avenue, Northpond said.

The stated desire to add more residential spaces on the property — possibly on the south side of the mall, where CB2 stands today — matches current proposed developments in the area. Northpond sold the empty parcel of land east of the mall on Lake Street to a

St. Louis-based developer that is proposing a 14-story, 402-unit apartment building.

Restaurants and retailers have been steadily vacating the mall for well over a year. Restaurants Fig + Farro and Sushi Tango closed this summer. Dogwood Coffee opted to leave the mall when the pandemic hit.