Settergren’s shop dog is now cast in bronze

People and pets gathered on the streets of downtown Linden Hills to remember the longtime Settergren’s Ace Hardware shop dog who left a lasting impression on neigh- bors and customers alike.

“Jager was a special part of our community,” said Ingrid Soderberg, a Fulton resident and longtime shopper at Settergren’s who started a fundraising campaign to memorialize the dog after his death last August.

Now, Jager will be in the community forever. A bronze statue of his likeness, completed by local artist Michelle Recke, was unveiled to a crowd the afternoon of Aug. 27. Long- time shoppers and neighbors were in attendance, many bringing their own dogs to the ceremony. A number of those dogs are direct descendants of Jager, a large Munsterlander who was highly sought in the breeding community and whose popularity led to many neighbors buying pups from litters he sired. The current shop dog, Jurgen, is his grandson.