Faribault Woolen Mill comes to Southwest

Woolen Mill in February, and the brand was eager to maintain a retail store in Linden Hills.

The store specializes in wool bedding and throw blankets. The shop also carries a line of woolen accessories like coffee sleeves, coasters and wine bags.

The blankets and throws are sought-after gifts for graduations and holidays, Briggs said. The designs feature state and national flags, maps of the Minneapolis-St. Paul streetcar system and Lake Minnetonka.

The Linden Hills location takes advantage of its retail setting in an old single-family home by showcasing bedding options in the upstairs bedrooms.

If cared for properly, Briggs said, the items should last forever and are the kind of item that can end up being memorable tokens in family history.

“With everything we’re selling, there’s a story,” Briggs said.

The store plans to have an official grand opening Sept. 24-26 with special items and gift drawings, spread out over a few days to prevent overcrowding.

Faribault Woolen Mill

3413 W. 44th St.