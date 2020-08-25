Your CBD Store comes to 50th & France

A new CBD store at 50th & France is the flagship Minnesota outlet for the largest industry retailer in the nation.

Your CBD Store, a prominent retailer in the emerging cannabis industry, opened its first Minnesota location in the former Luxury Garage Sale space in Fulton this spring. The shop, run by owner and operator Nick Williams and general manager Kevin Costello, offers a range of therapeutic CBD products used for treating many conditions.

Williams secured the space for his Your CBD Store affiliate in January and said he was attracted to the 50th & France location because of the opportunity to be in a high-end, well-populated shopping area. The plan had been to have a grand opening in mid-March, but the coronavirus pandemic brought that to a halt. In late April, the shop began a soft opening for curbside business before a larger debut in late May. During the civil unrest, some neighboring stores were looted and Williams and Costello removed all products from the store for a few days.

While their opening plan was severely disrupted, the past two months have seen a steady amount of growth, they said, with many repeat customers purchasing CBD.

“It’s absolutely starting to shift for the positive,” Williams said.

Given the relatively new nature of the CBD industry, Costello said customers still need plenty of information.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis. Unlike the psychoactive ingredient THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD does not give users a high. But proponents of CBD say it gives users relief from

a wide range of ailments such as chronic pain, inflammation, arthritis, migraines and epileptic seizures. The industry is growing nationwide. At least four other specialized CBD stores have opened in Southwest since 2018.

“It’s rewarding and super exciting, and the feedback we’ve received from customers has been great,” Costello said.