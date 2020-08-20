The Lynhall adds second location

At a time of uncertainty in the restaurant industry, The Lynhall has opened a second location at 50th & France.

The Lynhall No. 3945 opened for business Aug. 18 with coffee, pastries and brunch in a restaurant space in the newly completed Nolan Mains apartments on the Edina-Minneapolis border.

“We’ve been welcomed so positively,” Lynhall founder Anne Spaeth said.

At its original location, The Lynhall sought to create a community space where people could gather around quality food, and the 50th & France location aims for the same, with long wood tables, comfortable seating alcoves and an expansive coffee bar.

To start, it is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for coffee and brunch, with the full menu of Lynhall pastries baked at its LynLake location. This fall, the restaurant hopes to add dinner service, afternoon tea and wine, cheese and beer hours, once they work through the alcohol license with the city of Edina.

Spaeth was not looking to expand The Lynhall, which opened in LynLake in 2017, but was approached by Pete Deanovic, one of the developers behind the revamping of the Edina side of 50th & France. He was seeking a cafe-type retail anchor in the building and wanted to bring The Lynhall further south.

The opportunity appealed to her, and she finalized a lease in December 2019. The world has changed in the past eight months and while determining an opening date wasn’t easy amid the pandemic, they decided to move forward.

“It never felt like there was going to be a right time,” Spaeth said. “You can’t go into this thinking you have any control.”