Preserving music at historic White Castle

On the corner of 33rd & Lyndale, the historic White Castle building still boasts of 5-cent hamburgers though the smell of sliders has been absent for decades.

White Castle Building No. 8 is one of the few portable buildings owned by the burger chain. It sat on the University of Minnesota campus until 1936. After being moved to different locations around the city, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, and it has been preserved at its current location since 1984.

The building was most recently home to an antique shop called Xcentric Goods. With the shop’s owners now easing into retirement, the White Castle will soon have a new tenant with a musical mission.

Starting in October, a local nonprofit called the Diverse Emerging Music Organization (DEMO) will use the space to archive and share music from Minnesota artists of all styles and persuasions.

“It’s a unique place [that will] draw attention to the unique thing about Minneapolis, which is our local music scene,” said Ted Martin, who chairs DEMO’s board.

DEMO plans to use the site to store and archive its collection of everything from digital files to CDs to vinyl records. At the White Castle, people will be able to drop off local music to be archived or drop in to listen to music or convert their records into digital files.

Eventually the nonprofit plans to create an online site streaming local music, though some logistic hurdles involving distribution of royalties remain.

Stephen McClellan, a promoter who founded the nonprofit in 1999, said it’s hard to read obituaries of artists he’s worked with over the course of his five-decade career and see their achievements insufficiently acknowledged.

“We don’t need to be doing this archive project for Prince, for The Replacements,” he said. “I’m just thinking of the huge number of musicians who will fall between the cracks when they leave the music scene or will never get recognized.”