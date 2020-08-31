Peck-ish? New Uptown chicken restaurant CHX out

Serving out of a sliding window on the side of the Pourhouse in Uptown, a new chicken place called CHX plans to put its own spin on fast casual dining. The menu is simple: fresh chicken tenders, crinkle cut fries, CHX sauce and a homemade buttermilk biscuit. (Fresh lemonade or limeade is optional.)

Operating out of a section of the Pourhouse’s kitchen, owners Frederick Huballa, Shawn Edwards and Marques Johnson said they wanted to create a restaurant centered on local ingredients and made-to-order fast food. The team plans to cater to the nightlife crowd of Uptown, while also appealing to locals who prefer take-out to in-person dining.

Initially scheduled to open the week George Floyd was killed, the owners postponed until late July. Over the course of three months, the friends have been finalizing menu items and testing out the perfect chicken recipe through a painstaking process of trial and error.

Before officially opening Aug. 8, they would build the hype, handing out free chicken to passersby to gauge consumer reaction.

“We probably gave out maybe a thousand tenders,” Huballa said with a laugh.

Although they have yet to hold a grand opening and plan to release their final menu in September, Edwards said the community’s response has been incredible, and they normally see around 170-200 customers per day. Johnson said sometimes the line outside snakes around the block.

“I would go out of my way just to get their biscuits,” said Paul Backer, the executive culinary director at the Pourhouse.

Growing up in the Twin Cities has made this experience even more exciting for the CHX team, Huballa said. The group of friends have been walking down Lagoon Avenue together since high school, and he said it’s surreal to see their hard work pay off.

“We used to buy food out of the same window,” Huballa said with a laugh. “We never even imagined that we’d be behind that window.”

CHX

2923 Girard Ave. S.