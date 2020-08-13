Bizzy Coffee launches new line

An online coffee company with Wedge roots is expanding with a new line of cold brew products.

Bizzy Coffee, founded by Alex French and Andrew Healy in Uptown in 2013, has launched a new line of cold brew pitcher packs, which they say will let people easily make quality cold brew at home.

“This is the simplest way to make it yourself,” French said.

The pitcher packs, which launched July 27, are essentially big tea bags. Each pack makes about seven cups worth of cold brew. The coffee — organic, fair-trade blends sourced from Guatemala, Peru and Nicaragua — is ground, roasted and shipped within a single week, French said. People can put a pack in a pitcher of room temperature water and have coffeeshop quality cold brew in about 18 hours. The pitcher packs are sold in batches of 12 for $25.