Warming House seeks a new hearth

A 40-seat East Harriet music venue has closed its doors, but its founders plan on reopening in a new location once the COVID-19 pandemic blows over.

The Warming House, a nonprofit that operated out of Farmstead Bike Shop’s basement at 40th & Bryant, wants a slightly larger space that’s still cozy, co-founder Brianna Lane said.

She said she wants the new space to be wheelchair accessible and for the venue to be able to serve beer, wine and coffee.

Lane, an Americana singer/songwriter, co-owns Farmstead Bike Shop with her partner, Greg Neis. Lane, Neis and fellow singer/songwriter John Louis opened the Warming House in May 2016.

They considered the venue to be a “listening room,” which Lane said is more akin to a black box theater than a music club.

“It is expected that the audience would be quiet and listening instead of drinking and being rowdy,” she said.

Lane, who is executive director, said the Warming House hosted between 200 and 300 musical acts each year and paid artists 80% of ticket sales for their performances.

The venue also held open mic nights, weekly Saturday morning jam sessions and networking and workshopping sessions for songwriters and people interested in the music business. It offered internships to high school and college students.

Lane said that while they enjoyed the building, she knew it was a “starter space” and that they would eventually want to move to another venue. With the bike shop doing well during the pandemic, she said, it was able to take over the Warming House’s portion of the lease and building utilities.