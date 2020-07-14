Tweak the Glam rising from looting

Tiwanna Jackson was trying to put the finishing touches on the new Lyndale Avenue storefront of her business, Tweak the Glam, when the statewide stay-at-home order
came down. Then at the end of May, as she was preparing to open at a limited capacity on June 1, looters taking advantage of civil unrest smashed in her windows and stole items from the studio.
But Jackson is determined to open her store in its new home soon and is looking forward to being a destination for people hoping to look and feel their best, and those trying to learn skills of the beauty trade.
“I want to keep going with what I’ve been doing,” she said.
Jackson is a licensed esthetician, and at her beauty boutique, she specializes in eyelash extensions and microblading, a tattooing technique that uses semi-permanent ink to accentuate features like eyebrows. She launched her business in the Sherwin Williams building in the North Loop in 2014 but was attracted to LynLake for its on-the-street prominence. She moved to the space in January and began renovations.
Those renovations were delayed by the pandemic, and she was challenged again by the looting that took place in the unrest after George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day. A television, an iPad, a laptop and professional lighting were stolen, and her new floors were damaged. She said insurance claims have gone smoothly so far.
Entering the store again for the first time “left an empty feeling inside” for Jackson. But the more she goes back into the studio, the more she feels like she can rebuild and fill the space with love.
Part of her goal with Tweak the Glam is to help others learn skills like eyelash work and microblading, both growing fields, so they can improve their lives.
“I want to help people who want to do this, and I want to help them be successful,” Jackson said.
In August, Tweak the Glam hopes to host a formal grand opening celebration with other businesses on the block, old and new, to encourage people to come out and remind the community there are many places eager to serve them in the area.
“Uptown is like our melting pot in the city, and it should remain one of those places we can go and get everything we need,” she said.