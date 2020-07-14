Tweak the Glam rising from looting

Tiwanna Jackson was trying to put the finishing touches on the new Lyndale Avenue storefront of her business, Tweak the Glam, when the statewide stay-at-home order

came down. Then at the end of May, as she was preparing to open at a limited capacity on June 1, looters taking advantage of civil unrest smashed in her windows and stole items from the studio.

But Jackson is determined to open her store in its new home soon and is looking forward to being a destination for people hoping to look and feel their best, and those trying to learn skills of the beauty trade.

“I want to keep going with what I’ve been doing,” she said.

Jackson is a licensed esthetician, and at her beauty boutique, she specializes in eyelash extensions and microblading, a tattooing technique that uses semi-permanent ink to accentuate features like eyebrows. She launched her business in the Sherwin Williams building in the North Loop in 2014 but was attracted to LynLake for its on-the-street prominence. She moved to the space in January and began renovations.