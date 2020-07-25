Sur La Table closes shop

Sur La Table, a retail shop specializing in cookware and kitchen accessories, has declared bankruptcy and will be closing its 50th & France location in the coming months.

The Seattle-based brand, known for its culinary goods and cooking classes, announced it is filing for bankruptcy and will “restructure its retail footprint” in a July 8 press release. Part of that restructuring will be the closure of its two Minnesota stores, at 50th & France and in Woodbury.

The exact closure date of the 50th & France location is unknown. The company’s website says it will close in August or September. Employees at the store said it will remain in business until most items are sold. A closing sale is ongoing for now.