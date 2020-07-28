South Lyndale Liquors plans new store

South Lyndale Liquors is planning a move to a new store on three parcels two blocks south of its existing building.

Plans submitted by owner Dan Campo and approved July 6 by the Minneapolis Planning Commission call for a 14,000-square-foot addition to a two-story office building at 5516 Lyndale Ave.

Campo told the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal that he’s outgrown his store and the new, larger space will allow more room for craft beer coolers.

A former gas station turned into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 5504 Lyndale will be demolished to make way for the addi- tion, and a surface lot at 5536 Lyndale will provide the refurbished building with 55 parking spaces.

The new liquor store, which will include a tasting room and walk-in coolers, will take up most of the first-floor space, according to the plans.

There will also be two separate first-floor retail spaces and 2,853 square feet of second-floor office space.