South Lyndale Liquors plans new store

South Lyndale Liquors is planning a move to a new store on three parcels two blocks south of its existing building.
Plans submitted by owner Dan Campo and approved July 6 by the Minneapolis Planning Commission call for a 14,000-square-foot addition to a two-story office building at 5516 Lyndale Ave.
Campo told the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal that he’s outgrown his store and the new, larger space will allow more room for craft beer coolers.
A former gas station turned into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 5504 Lyndale will be demolished to make way for the addi- tion, and a surface lot at 5536 Lyndale will provide the refurbished building with 55 parking spaces.
The new liquor store, which will include a tasting room and walk-in coolers, will take up most of the first-floor space, according to the plans.
There will also be two separate first-floor retail spaces and 2,853 square feet of second-floor office space.
Campo told the Kenny Neighborhood Association in February that the move was about 3.5 years away. He said four years remained on his lease at 5300 Lyndale.
The three parcels on which the store will sit are worth $2.3 million, according to city property records. They are owned by Kjell Bergh, CEO of Golden Valley-based Borton Volvo, who operated a dealership on the 5400 block of Lyndale until 2014.
Bergh said he is planning on completing the sale to Campo later this summer, assuming City Council approval of the project.
South Lyndale Liquors
5300 Lyndale Ave. (current location); 5516 Lyndale Ave. (proposed store)
612-827-5811