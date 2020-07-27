Pharmacie closes after COVID struggles

An independent Minneapolis men’s apparel and gift shop has closed its brick-and-mortar location in LynLake due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pharmacie, which opened at 28th & Lyndale in 2014, had no prescription for the hardships of COVID-19. Shop co-owner Roger Barrett said the store will continue to sell goods online and hopes to be back in a physical store in the future.

“Being closed for nearly four months during our most profitable time of year was just too much for us to weather,” Barrett wrote in an email. “We plan to continue online and look to the future for a new & improved experience.”