Caribou closes East Isles location

Caribou Coffee has closed its location at 22nd & Hennepin, the store confirmed.

The East Isles location had its last day of business on June 5, according to a company spokesperson. The closure was not due to the pandemic, the spokesperson said.

The coffee chain now has four locations in Southwest Minneapolis: inside the Uptown Lunds & Byerlys, at Lake & Excelsior, at 46th & Nicollet and at 50th & France.

The 1,800-square-foot space is available for lease at a rate of about $50,000 per year by South Minneapolis’ Community Partners.