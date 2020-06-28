Vegan destination Fig + Farro closes in Calhoun Square

Known for its creative menu, upscale atmosphere and climate-centric mission, Uptown vegan eatery Fig + Farro announced it would be closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessi Fister, one of hundreds of customers to express their sadness on Facebook, said Fig + Farro stood out from other vegan-friendly eateries in the city because it went beyond just creating replicas of meat dishes.

Instead of offering only a veggie burger, signature dishes like the jackfruit barbacoa and buffalo cauliflower wings helped elevate plant-based foods into mainstream dining.

Fig + Farro hosted a number of events including climate change dinners, yoga lessons and movie nights that often centered on educating and introducing Minnesotans to environmentally friendly diets and habits. The restaurant also helped plant more than 71,000 trees since December 2018, one tree for each customer.