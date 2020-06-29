Gallery seeks to promote local artists

A new art gallery in LynLake is seeking to shine a light on new and emerging artists.

Galeria do Beija Flor, a new mixed media gallery from married couple Byron Bradley and David Rubedor, is now open at 28th & Lyndale.

Rubedor, a photographer, and Bradley, a curator, developed a love for art through extensive travel, mainly to Portuguese-speaking countries (Rubedor speaks the language) like Brazil and Mozambique. At Galeria do Beija Flor, they are curating a mix of work collected during their travels and pieces by emerging local artists. Rubedor said they try to look for artists from diverse backgrounds and disabled artists. They also try to have a mix of mediums. The bright gallery, in a former framing studio, is full of statues, paintings, photography, glasswork, jewelry, woodwork and more.

“Our focus is really on supporting new and emerging artists,” Rubedor said.

Trying to have work at different price points is also important to them.

“Our thing is to make art affordable,” Bradley said. “Art should be for everybody.”

Rubedor and Bradley live in Northeast, and they used to get together with other artists to rent restaurant spaces for pop-up sale events in Minneapolis, but they wanted a gallery of their own. A two-year search led them to look at about 40 spaces in the city, mostly in Northeast. The old Opening Night framing studio was the only site they toured on the south side of town, but they instantly connected to the building and location. They worked with a contractor to create an environment they hope will feel casual and inviting — and be a good site for featured artist events when the coronavirus pandemic ends.