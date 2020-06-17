Fuji Ya closes in LynLake

Fuji Ya, a Minneapolis institution for sushi and Japanese cuisine, has closed its doors in LynLake. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Fuji Ya, a longtime destination for sushi and Japanese cuisine in Minneapolis, has closed its LynLake restaurant.

The popular dinner and happy hour spot was open for takeout service during the early weeks of the statewide dine-in restaurant closures due to COVID-19, but on May 7 announced it would be temporarily closed “until further notice.” While no further posts have been made on social media, Fuji Ya’s website indicates it won’t be returning.

“Thank you for your support. Unfortunately we are closing our doors,” Fuji Ya wrote on its website.

Restaurant representatives could not be reached to comment.

The Fuji Ya building is currently for sale, according to Adam Barrett, a director with commercial real estate firm Carlson Partners, the company listing the property. He confirmed that Fuji Ya is no longer operating at the building.

Fuji Ya lays claim to being the first Japanese restaurant in Minnesota. Founded in 1959 by Reiko Weston, the restaurant relocated to a longtime home on the Mississippi River in 1968. After a hiatus in the 1990s, Fuji Ya reopened in LynLake in the early 2000s.

The restaurant was well-regarded by residents and local media. Southwest Journal readers regularly voted it the best sushi spot in Southwest. Local chefs like Hide Tozowa of Kyatchi and Matthew Kazama of Ramen Kazama both spent time in the Fuji Ya kitchen.