Pyramid Pizza stirs from Red’s Savoy’s sarcophagus

Pyramid Pizza has opened in the former Red’s Savoy space at 24th & Hennepin. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new pizzeria has risen from the tomb of Red’s Savoy at 24th & Hennepin.

Pyramid Pizza & Grill, a new restaurant from owner Ahmed Abdin opened in late April for to-go orders and delivery.

Opening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic has meant no dine-in service for Pyramid, but Abdin said it felt good to be open and that customers from the neighborhood have been trickling in.

The menu features a variety of specialty and build-your-own pizzas, sandwiches and salads. Sandwiches include Philly cheesesteaks, Italian beef, Polish sausage, gyro and catfish. Many of those toppings are also available on cheese fries and nachos at Pyramid. The menu offers burgers, combo meals of fried fish and chicken, rice dinners and sambusas. Abdin said he recommends the steak burger.

Abdin, a native of Egypt, said Pyramid Pizza is his first restaurant. He found the location shortly after Red’s Savoy closed in January. So far, business has been a bit slow for takeout, but he said it’s good to be open and to start establishing the restaurant in the neighborhood.

Pyramid Pizza & Grill is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

