Muddy Waters says goodbye

Muddy Waters, a LynLake institution that operated as a coffee shop, restaurant and bar closed May 3. The restaurant had recently added a new to-go window, seen here, to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic. submitted image

After years as a Minneapolis coffee, drinking and dining destination, LynLake landmark Muddy Waters closed its doors for good May 3, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to thank Minneapolis for loving us for so long,” proprietors Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan wrote in a goodbye Facebook post. “We are heartbroken, but resolute in the knowledge that Muddy Waters is not, and cannot, be a place. Muddy Waters is people. And these people? Still here.”

Muddy Waters started at 24th & Lyndale, where it spent decades as a coffee shop, and made a major expansion in 2011, when the cafe relocated to 29th & Lyndale and evolved into a full bar and restaurant (though it retained robust coffee service). Its food menu was known for pizzas, tacos and Mexicali hotdogs.

The restaurant had made adjustments during the statewide order banning dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic, like adding a curbside window for people to collect to-go orders. In the days before abruptly announcing the closure, Muddy Waters had been active on social media promoting its to-go services.

On May 2, the restaurant announced it would be permanently closing.

“We will miss Muddys forever,” Schrantz and Whelan wrote. “It was a touchstone in all our lives, it changed us, changed our course, nurtured and reassembled us.”