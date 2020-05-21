Burger Jones closes near Bde Maka Ska

Burger Jones will not be reopening when restaurants return from the coronavirus-related shutdowns. The burger joint had been in business at Calhoun Village since 2009. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Burger Jones will not be reopening its patio on the north side of Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska come June 1.

The Parasole Restaurant Holdings establishment in Cedar-Isles-Dean has closed its doors for good, the company announced May 19. It had been in business since 2009.

“It was a pretty good run,” Parasole marketing director Kip Clayton said.

With the financial turmoil for the restaurant industry due to COVID-19, groups like Parasole are looking to consolidate when possible, he said. The company has a second Burger Jones location in Burnsville, and when the group had an opportunity to get out of its lease with Doran Commercial in Calhoun Village, the firm accepted.

“The whole future is a bit uncertain as it relates to this business, and I think there’s going to be a lot of restaurant closings and consolidations,” Clayton said.

He cited the cost of doing business in Minneapolis with higher minimum wage requirements compared with Burnsville as part of the reason the company chose to shut the location.

Clayton said the group would try to find work elsewhere in the company for the workers at Burger Jones “to the degree that we can.”

The restaurant group owns several establishments in the metro, including Chino Latino in Uptown and Salut Bar American at 50th & France in Southwest and Manny’s Steakhouse Downtown. The company has not been offering takeout service during the pandemic but plans to start doing so at all restaurants but Manny’s starting May 26, Clayton said.

Before the pandemic, Parasole had a deal in place to sell its business to Minneapolis firm FS Funds, but that agreement was not finalized prior to statewide restaurant closures and subsequently fell through, Clayton said. For now, the firm is focusing on trying to make the business healthy again.