Tinto adding market, to-go space

Tinto Kitchen’s Rebecca Illingworth Penichot and Thierry Penichot have plans to open a small market next door to their restaurant at 50th & Penn. Submitted photos

The owner of Tinto Kitchen, the Mexican eatery at 50th & Penn, is opening a small market next door to her restaurant.

Rebecca Illingworth Penichot’s market, Mercado Tinto, will take over the storefront last occupied by Bruegger’s Bagels.

The market will sell everything from tacos and tortas to grocery staples such as milk and sugar and the restaurant’s salsa and corn chips.

There will also be grab-and-go meals that people can prepare at home and eggs for sale in a cooler.

“We just found the need not only for our items,” Illingworth Penichot said, but for “some of the staples that there’s nowhere around to buy.”

Tinto has operated at 50th & Penn since 2017. Illingworth Penichot, a native of Mexico City, originally opened the restaurant in 2015 at Lake & Bryant in LynLake.

The restaurant is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner seven days a week. Its menu has everything from tuna ceviche and tostadas to tacos, egg dishes and full entrees. There are also sides, deserts and lots of drinks, including an award-winning margarita.

Illingworth Penichot said there will be a few tables in the new space where people can eat.

“I think it’s going to be a nice, convenient option for people,” she said.

Illingworth Penichot said the market should open in early or mid-April.

The Tinto Kitchen will not be changing, she said.

Tinto

4959 Penn Ave. S.