City Market shuts down 38th & Grand store

Local convenience and grocery store City Market has closed its Southwest Minneapolis location at 38th & Grand.
The store, which sold food, household goods and more, closed in mid-February, according to manager Ulises Lopez. City Market had been at the location for about five years.
City Market opened a new location at 25 W. 15th St. in Loring Park.
The Kingfield location simply wasn’t doing as well as the company had hoped, Lopez said.
The 38th & Nicollet node has lost three businesses in recent weeks, with the closure of Blackbird Cafe and with Dragon Wok moving east to 38th & Chicago to find a larger space.
City Market
Where: 3756 Nicollet Ave.