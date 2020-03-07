City Market shuts down 38th & Grand store

The City Market convenience and grocery store has left Kingfield after five years. The company recently opened a new store in Loring Park. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Local convenience and grocery store City Market has closed its Southwest Minneapolis location at 38th & Grand.

The store, which sold food, household goods and more, closed in mid-February, according to manager Ulises Lopez. City Market had been at the location for about five years.

City Market opened a new location at 25 W. 15th St. in Loring Park.

The Kingfield location simply wasn’t doing as well as the company had hoped, Lopez said.

The 38th & Nicollet node has lost three businesses in recent weeks, with the closure of Blackbird Cafe and with Dragon Wok moving east to 38th & Chicago to find a larger space.

City Market

Where: 3756 Nicollet Ave.