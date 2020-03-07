Callahan Framing coming to downtown Linden Hills

Callahan Framing is moving from 45th & France to the former New Guild Jeweler’s space in downtown Linden Hills. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Callahan Framing is moving east into the former New Guild Jewelers space in downtown Linden Hills.

The custom framing shop is shutting its current Minneapolis shop at 45th & France and moving to 4250 Upton Ave. S., according to co-owner Mary Fajack.

“We feel like it’s a really good fit for us,” said Fajack, adding that many of her customers live in the area.

The business, co-owned by Fajack and Cara Callahan, who both live in Southwest Minneapolis, serves commercial clients like the Minnesota Wild from a studio in St. Paul and retail customers from its Southwest Minneapolis store. The shop at 45th & France is in a garden-level space and is currently surrounded by large construction projects on the Minneapolis-Edina border.

At the new location, Fajack said, she hopes to get more foot traffic and higher visibility.

“I’ve always enjoyed that little hub of independent businesses,” she said.

Callahan Framing closed its 45th & France shop Feb. 29 and planned to open the 43rd & Upton location the week of March 9, Fajack said.

The business offers a wide range of framing services including fine art, maps, memorabilia, mirrors and posters. Callahan Framing also offers professional installation services and in-home consultations for people looking to start art collections.

Callahan Framing

4250 Upton Ave. S.