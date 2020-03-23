Burlap and Brass to shutter

Fulton boutique Burlap & Brass will close this spring.

The gift shop is in the midst of a going-out-of-business sale that has been put on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shop opened at 50th & Ewing in 2016, selling an eclectic mix of home decor, gifts and clothing. Shop owner Rena Lenz said the closure was bittersweet but noted that she and her husband are expecting a child. She said the store plans on holding some tent sales in early spring with display pieces, fixtures, wall art and furniture pieces.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s love and support,” Lenz wrote in an email on March 2. “It’s been such a joy getting to know each and every one of our customers & neighbors! But with the changing retail envi- ronment, construction and us having a baby in the summer, the timing seemed right.”