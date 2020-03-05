Brasa planning Southwest location

Popular Twin Cities rotisserie Brasa is coming to Southwest Minneapolis, with a new restaurant underway in the former Studio 2 space in East Harriet.

Brasa, which has a flagship rotisserie in Northeast and a St. Paul location, had been considering adding a third restaurant for a while and decided to give their fans a say.

“After several years of carefully looking into the right spot for expansion, an impromptu online poll showed an overwhelming want for a new location in South Minneapolis, so we listened,” Brasa general manager Megan Gall said.

The restaurant had originally planned to place its third location in the suburbs but decided to follow its diners’ advice.

The new location, 816 W. 46th St., was most recently Studio 2 Cafe and was home to the original Rustica Bakery.

Brasa is planning to maintain its regular menu inspired by dishes from the Caribbean, Mexico and the southern U.S. But the service will be different, Gall said, with customers placing orders at the counter instead of being waited on by servers. Brasa also hopes to do a lot of take-out business and catering orders from the East Harriet restaurant.

Brasa intends to begin construction on the site in March and hopes to open in the late spring or early summer, Gall said.

Brasa

818 W. 46th St.