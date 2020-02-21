St. Paul’s Pajarito coming to Southwest

St. Paul Mexican restaurant Pajarito plans to open a second location at 50th & France in March. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A popular St. Paul taqueria is opening a second location at 50th & France.

Pajarito, run by chefs Steve Hesse and Tyge Nelson, has been serving up contemporary Mexican cuisine with old-school ingredients since opening in late 2016. The duo are now a few weeks away from opening a second location in the old Tejas space just west of France Avenue in Edina. They hope to open by mid-March.

“We love the area and think it is a nice, tight-knit community like West Seventh in St. Paul,” Hesse said in an email.

At the 50th & France location, Hesse believes they will largely offer the same menu as the original—a mix of classic and unique tacos, queso fundido, chilaquiles and hearty items like steak with mole verde. But the larger kitchen will allow for new dishes, he said.

Hesse is personally a fan of the traditional carnitas and more inventive Tennessee hot fried chicken tacos.

Since taking over the space, the Pajarito crew has rearranged the layout, added new booths and fully renovated the basement space to create a private dining room, Hesse said.

“I think people will really enjoy the 2.0 version of the St. Paul location,” he said.

The restaurant will have about 40 employees.

Pajarito

3910 W. 50th St., Edina