MAC Cosmetics leaves Lake & Hennepin

After many years in the Rainbow Building at Lake & Hennepin, MAC Cosmetics closed in January.

A sign on the makeup store’s door said MAC closed on Jan. 18 and thanked customers for their business over the years. A company spokesperson told the Southwest Journal the company closed its Uptown store because of “the changing retail landscape” and said the company is focusing on “bringing a more dynamic retail experience to our fans and focusing this investment in other key locations.” The brand has a store at the Mall of America.

In December, City Pages noted the building is listed for lease by Cushman & Wakefield.

MAC had been at the corner of Lake & Hennepin since 2003.