Indulge & Bloom moving into Calhoun Square 

Indulge & Bloom is opening its new shop in Calhoun Square the first week of February. Submitted photo

A local flower shop will be the first new vendor under a new ownership group at Calhoun Square.

Indulge & Bloom, which left its longtime home in West Calhoun in November after what the store felt were bad faith offers from its landlord, will open a new location on the first floor of the Uptown mall between Sephora and H&M.

After a rough couple of months without a store during the busy holiday season, opening the new shop feels amazing, Indulge & Bloom founder Raed Kakish said. The store is set to open the week of Feb. 5, just in time for Valentine’s Day, traditionally its single highest-volume sales day of the year.

The new 2,500-square-foot location has more functional space than the old Calhoun Commons store and will allow Indulge & Bloom to offer floral event and gardening classes. Kakish said he plans to put a small farmers market space along Hennepin Avenue when the weather improves.

“We’ll be able to grow plants and flowers and really be able to open it up to people,” Kakish said.

Kakish said new mall owner Northpond Partners is focusing on local vendors and experience-based shopping (see page A2). Indulge & Bloom plans to embrace that with classes and the farmers market feature.

Kakish said many local customers had to go to other florists while Indulge & Bloom was without a Southwest location, but he hopes they will return and come to the new store.

“We want everybody to know we are here for the community,” he said.

Indulge & Bloom

3001 Hennepin Ave.