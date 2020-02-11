CBD shop controls product from ‘seed to shelf’

1 Life CBD founder Andrew Freeburg, right, and store manager Jim Cramond inside their new storefront at Lake & Irving in Uptown. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A Minnesota hemp producer has opened a new CBD shop in Uptown.

Eden Prairie-based 1 Life CBD began selling a wide range of its own cannabis-based products in a storefront at Lake & Irving on Feb.1.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis. Unlike the psychoactive ingredient THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD does not give users a high. Proponents of CBD say it gives users relief from a wide range of ailments such as chronic pain, inflammation, arthritis, migraines and epileptic seizures. The product is sold in grocery stores, co-ops and a growing number of CBD specialized retailers in Southwest.

But 1 Life CBD separates itself by being a vertically integrated company, according to founder Andrew Freeburg. The company was the first CBD enterprise in Minnesota and is part of the state hemp pilot program. With a hemp farm in Norwood Young America and a processing facility in Eden Prairie, 1 Life knows exactly what it is selling to consumers.

“We’re in control of it from the seed to the shelf,” Freeburg said.

1 Life sells CBD in many forms: tinctures, lotions, salves, vaporizer cartridges, smokable cannabis buds and edible gummies. All their products are made using an organic base oil.

The company specializes in full-spectrum CBD products, meaning the substance goes through less processing and contains all the cannabinoids that hemp offers, not just isolated CBD. Full-spectrum products give the users more effects.

“That makes a huge difference for the customers,” Freeburg said.

During his time in the essential oil business, Freeburg learned about the potential benefits of CBD. He opened his first store in the Eden Prairie Center mall in June 2017, when the CBD industry was in its infancy and a legal grey area in Minnesota. Since then, 1 Life has added a kiosk in Ridgedale Mall and is planning another storefront in the Mall of America. But getting into the Uptown area was always a goal, Freeburg said.

The store at 1610 W. Lake St. is large and has a kitchen in the back. 1 Life is hoping to take advantage of those features by hosting a cafe serving coffee and a few food options. There are tables for people to hang out and work, and the company plans to host educational events on CBD.

“We want customers to have more of an experience than just buying the product,” manager Jim Cramond said.

Freeburg is also hopeful the store will be the site of Minnesota’s first legal marijuana dispensary if it becomes legal.

“We’re geared toward that as a company,” he said.

The store is in a soft opening period currently and is planning a grand opening celebration in March. Freeburg said they are planning to do a $100,000 product giveaway during their first month. The store will be open seven days a week, with hours extending into the evening.

1 Life CBD

1610 W. Lake St.