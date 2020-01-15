Uptown Pizza returns

Uptown Pizza reopened this month after closing in November. The pizzeria has been at Lake & Grand since 1980. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After lying dormant since mid-November, the ovens are back on at Uptown Pizza.

The pizzeria on the corner of Lake & Grand had operated since 1980 before abruptly announcing Nov. 16 on its Facebook page that it had closed. But reports of its demise (including our own) were exaggerated. The store reopened the week of Jan. 7 under new management.

The closure stemmed from a disagreement between the previous manager and the store’s owner, according to Said Ali, a new manager. One day, the former manager decided to close down shop and the store sat empty for a couple months.

But Uptown Pizza wasn’t ready to be done and the owner sought out a new crew of workers. Ali, who knew the owner through his family, had worked in Middle Eastern restaurants before, but had never done pizza. He and his crew spent a few weeks training up and learning the menu before opening. A few older staff members have helped them learn recipes and techniques, Ali said.

“Basically we’ve been doing everything the same, just new management,” he said.

As soon as the restaurant posted it was back on Facebook, the customers returned. Many have even said the pizza is a little better than before, according to Ali.

“So far we’ve been getting positive feedback,” he said.

Getting Uptown Pizza back to its neighborhood favorite status is the ultimate goal, Ali said.