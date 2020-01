Red’s Savoy has closed after a decade at 24th & Hennepin.

After a decade on Hennepin Avenue, Red’s Savoy has closed its location in the Wedge.

A sign posted on the door of the restaurant at 24th & Hennepin announced the restaurant had permanently closed.

Red’s Savoy opened its Hennepin Avenue location in the spring of 2009. The Minnesota-based pizza chain is down to one Minneapolis location in Northeast.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the closure as of press time.

Red’s Savoy

2329 Hennepin Ave. S.