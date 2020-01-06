Microblade and tattoo shop comes to 54th & Lyndale

Alice Berman of MSP Microblading Collective sits in her new studio in the Windom neighborhood.

A new studio in Windom is a destination for all needle-based aesthetics.

MSP Microblading Collective and Peregrine Tattoo is now open under one roof at 54th & Lyndale. The store is the result of a partnership between cosmetic tattoo artist Alice Berman and traditional tattoo artist Matt “Poohki” Ward.

The two met 15 years ago, when Ward tattooed Berman, and remained close friends. When Berman transitioned from traditional cosmetics to microblading, or cosmetic tattooing, they began working together again at the Blackend Tattoo Atelier and began looking for their own place.

Microblading, or cosmetic tattooing, has become much more common as its techniques and technologies have improved in recent years, Berman said. The semi-permanent tattoo process uses fine, hair-like strokes with a blade composed of microscopic needles linearly aligned to mimic the pattern of the feature being amplified. The technique can be used to create semi-permanent eyeliner, lip blush and, most commonly, eyebrows. Berman waxed brows for years but says microblading can deliver better results.

“The depth is the difference,” she said.

The results can last for about 18 months. The technique is growing in popularity, and Berman now has two apprentices learning from her at the shop.

MSP Microblading Collective and Peregrine Tattoo is the only combination spot for microblading and tattooing in Minneapolis, Berman said, and the shop has a fair amount of crossover customers.

Ward has been a Minneapolis-based tattoo artist for over 20 years and is well known in the community for his work featuring feathers, trees and animals, Berman said.

The two found their space, a former car garage at 5451 Lyndale Ave. S., in late August and spent about two and a half months building it out. The building is split evenly between tattoo and microblading spaces with a dividing wall down the middle.

Berman lives in Armatage, and Ward is just south on Lyndale in Richfield, making the location convenient for both. They opened their doors in November.

“It’s been going really well,” Berman said.

